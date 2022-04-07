BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.89 Billion

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and approximately $15,940.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.68 or 0.00235547 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007813 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005770 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005254 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000825 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002231 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004406 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

