BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (EGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 29th

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of EGF opened at $10.90 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14.
About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (Get Rating)
