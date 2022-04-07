BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of FRA opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $14.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

