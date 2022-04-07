BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BKN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 2nd

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of BKN opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $20.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 35,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

