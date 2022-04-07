BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.76

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 2222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUC)
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
