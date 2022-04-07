BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.76

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 2222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,593,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 89,385 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 87,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 54,966 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,205 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 690,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,517 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 127,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,871 shares during the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

