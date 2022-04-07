BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE MYN opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $14.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after buying an additional 45,466 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

