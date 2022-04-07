Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 86.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone stock opened at $118.24 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.29 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.42.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $1,546,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 740,433 shares of company stock valued at $47,472,171 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Blackstone to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

