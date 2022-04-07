Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Position Cut by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,605 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust accounts for about 3.6% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,436,000 after acquiring an additional 166,662 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,094,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,189,000 after buying an additional 121,396 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.4% in the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 867,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,297,000 after buying an additional 270,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 557,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,074,000 after buying an additional 71,363 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 348.0% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 375,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,489,000 after buying an additional 291,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BXMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.32. 1,651,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.28. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.18%.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $31,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $36,726.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,337 shares of company stock worth $136,712. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

