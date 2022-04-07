Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Downgraded to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Blend Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Blend Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Blend Labs from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.89.

BLND stock opened at $4.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. Blend Labs has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $21.04.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $80.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.25 million. Blend Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 164.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,134 shares of company stock valued at $82,210 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLND. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

