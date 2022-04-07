Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Blue Star Foods Corp (OTCMKTS:BSFCGet Rating) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.06. 52,799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,573,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blue Star Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC)

Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

