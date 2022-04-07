BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 0.38 (LON:BCPT)

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BCPT opened at GBX 115.40 ($1.51) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 112.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 105.75. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 75.90 ($1.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 118.80 ($1.56). The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16. The firm has a market cap of £848.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81.

About BMO Commercial Property Trust

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

