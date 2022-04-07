BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 0.38 (LON:BCPT)

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BCPT opened at GBX 115.40 ($1.51) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 112.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 105.75. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 75.90 ($1.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 118.80 ($1.56). The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16. The firm has a market cap of £848.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81.
About BMO Commercial Property Trust (Get Rating)
See Also
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.