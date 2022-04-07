BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €58.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) received a €58.00 ($63.74) target price from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BNP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($71.76) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($85.71) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €67.24 ($73.89).

BNP opened at €47.30 ($51.97) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($62.90) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($76.01). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €56.21 and its 200 day moving average price is €57.88.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

