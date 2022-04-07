Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$62.83.

BEI.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins lowered shares of Boardwalk REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

BEI.UN stock traded down C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$55.97. 53,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,468. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 5.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.21. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$35.88 and a twelve month high of C$61.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.33.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.