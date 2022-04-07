Bondly (BONDLY) One Day Volume Hits $846,995.00

Bondly (BONDLY) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, Bondly has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Bondly has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $846,995.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can now be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bondly

Bondly (BONDLY) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

