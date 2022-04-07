Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marlowe Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5,746.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,544,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $2,222.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,310.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,357.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.02, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Booking’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,734.74.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

