Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 3.5% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned about 0.22% of Booking worth $212,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 69,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Booking by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Booking by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG traded down $84.80 on Thursday, hitting $2,213.20. 299,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,666. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,310.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,357.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,734.74.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

