BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 150,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 219,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 33,809 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,620,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 173,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,479,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,045,000 after purchasing an additional 122,537 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.10. 17,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.86.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

