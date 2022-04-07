BOX (NYSE:BOX) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) were up 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.66 and last traded at $28.66. Approximately 34,451 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,987,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,011,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,321,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,614,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BOX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,972,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,741,000 after purchasing an additional 44,354 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BOX by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,757,000 after purchasing an additional 111,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

