Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Shares Gap Down to $65.28

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.28, but opened at $62.75. Boyd Gaming shares last traded at $61.87, with a volume of 5,413 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BYD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $879.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.16 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,226,000 after purchasing an additional 212,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,368,000 after acquiring an additional 437,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after acquiring an additional 127,315 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

