BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 380 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 380 ($4.98) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.38) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 490 ($6.43) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.23) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 450 ($5.90) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.18) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 175 ($2.30) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £35.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 174.48. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.63 ($2.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.62).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

