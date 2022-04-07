Brady (NYSE:BRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

NYSE BRC opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. Brady has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.64 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brady will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Russell Shaller bought 10,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 11.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Brady in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,550,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brady by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 28,468 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brady by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Brady in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

