Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.210-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-$73 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.93 million.Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.840-$-0.800 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.69.

Shares of BRZE traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $37.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,048. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.45.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $1,175,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $2,953,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $5,490,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

