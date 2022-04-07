Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Raised to $63.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.70.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.77.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.