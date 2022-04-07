Brokerages Anticipate Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) to announce $1.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.16. Bancolombia posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $6.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bancolombia.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Itaú Unibanco raised Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Itau BBA Securities raised Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

CIB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.74. The stock had a trading volume of 17,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,525. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.828 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

About Bancolombia (Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancolombia (CIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.