Brokerages Anticipate CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. CONMED reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNMD. Bank of America initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Shares of NYSE CNMD traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,698. CONMED has a 1 year low of $117.62 and a 1 year high of $159.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $346,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,041 shares of company stock worth $4,543,840 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in CONMED in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in CONMED by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CONMED by 6,987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 900.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

