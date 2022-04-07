Brokerages Anticipate Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.18 Million

Brokerages expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $190.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $191.00 million and the lowest is $189.64 million. Coupa Software reported sales of $166.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $838.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $838.00 million to $840.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $972.22 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coupa Software.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COUP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.38.

In related news, Director Michelle Brennan purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $58,631.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,881 shares of company stock worth $1,678,293 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $2.16 on Monday, reaching $104.44. 72,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,247,439. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $283.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.69 and a 200 day moving average of $166.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

About Coupa Software (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.