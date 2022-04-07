Brokerages Anticipate HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.45. HBT Financial reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. HBT Financial had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.41 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 24.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 156.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 32,408 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in HBT Financial in the second quarter worth about $463,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HBT Financial in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

HBT opened at $18.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

