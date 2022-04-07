Brokerages Anticipate High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for High Tide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). High Tide posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that High Tide will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow High Tide.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. High Tide had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter.

HITI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of High Tide from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of High Tide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, High Tide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in High Tide by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,539,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,677 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in High Tide by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 312,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 142,570 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in High Tide by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in High Tide in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HITI stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. High Tide has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $264.26 million and a PE ratio of -19.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

