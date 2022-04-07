Brokerages Anticipate MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. MasTec posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 98.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MasTec.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. Barclays reduced their price target on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.46. 750,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. MasTec has a 52 week low of $71.85 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of MasTec by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of MasTec by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

