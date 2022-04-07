Brokerages Anticipate MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.88. MidWestOne Financial Group posted earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOFG. StockNews.com lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $31.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

