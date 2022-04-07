Brokerages Anticipate Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Seanergy Maritime reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

NASDAQ SHIP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 182,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,555. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 148,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares during the period. 23.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

