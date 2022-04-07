Brokerages Anticipate Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.83 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to announce $17.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.38 billion to $18.23 billion. Wells Fargo & Company posted sales of $18.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year sales of $73.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.88 billion to $74.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $78.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.04 billion to $81.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $47.89. The company had a trading volume of 25,665,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,856,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day moving average is $51.03. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

