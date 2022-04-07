Brokerages Expect Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) to Post $0.13 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Advantage Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Advantage Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Advantage Solutions.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

In related news, CEO Tanya L. Domier sold 11,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $62,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean Kaye sold 7,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $38,797.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,954 shares of company stock valued at $623,394 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,901.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 198,118 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 16,207 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,518.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 34,621 shares during the period. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADV traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $5.97. 1,070,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.42. Advantage Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $13.22.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advantage Solutions (ADV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.