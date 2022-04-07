Brokerages Expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Post -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) to post ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.35). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Assembly Biosciences.
Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09.
Shares of ASMB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. 35,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,270. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $108.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.86.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,990,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 413.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 671,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 540,423 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 510.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 445,090 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,838,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 369,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.
Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.
