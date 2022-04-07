Brokerages Expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $349.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) will report sales of $349.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $345.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $355.67 million. GDS reported sales of $260.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

GDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James cut shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $6.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.41. 1,605,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,044. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in GDS in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in GDS by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in GDS in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,767,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of GDS by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

