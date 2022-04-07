Brokerages Expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.73). Merus posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 135.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($2.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($1.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merus.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRUS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merus in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Shares of MRUS stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 101,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,889. Merus has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.26.

In other news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Merus by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Merus by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Merus by 4,040.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

