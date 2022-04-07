Brokerages Expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $265.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) will announce $265.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $268.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $262.37 million. Strategic Education reported sales of $290.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.59 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STRA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.59. 119,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,665. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $94.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 104.80%.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 13,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.24 per share, for a total transaction of $783,180.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Strategic Education by 12,100.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

