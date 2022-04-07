Brokerages Set ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) PT at $30.36

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACV Auctions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACVA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,235. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

