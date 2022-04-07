Brokerages Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Target Price at C$216.25

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$216.25.

BYD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$167.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$166.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$198.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.65. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$145.70 and a 12 month high of C$267.00.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$650.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$636.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 5.2600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

