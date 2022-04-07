Brokerages Set Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Price Target at $14.35

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLNE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

CLNE stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.68. 37,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,211. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.80.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 36.44%. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 41.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

