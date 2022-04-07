Brokerages Set DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Price Target at $14.38

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.38.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. assumed coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ:DCGO traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,493. DocGo has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $11.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.61.
DocGo Company Profile (Get Rating)
DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
