Brokerages Set Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) PT at $30.80

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

EVRI stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.05. 13,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,565. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.64. Everi has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the third quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

