Brokerages Set HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Target Price at $35.79

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Broussard bought 6,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in HP by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,007,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,905,514. HP has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HP will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

