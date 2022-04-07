Brokerages Set Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Target Price at $32.71

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.71.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HRNNF shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at $27.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97. Hydro One has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $28.27.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

