Brokerages Set Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) PT at $7.50

Shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several research firms have commented on IDN. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $14.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intellicheck by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intellicheck by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 70,430 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intellicheck by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Intellicheck by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 361,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 259,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 134,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.49 million, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $10.66.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

