Brokerages Set ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) PT at $12.35

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.35.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on ironSource in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in ironSource by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,015,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ironSource by 37.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,627,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727,564 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in ironSource by 9,773.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,108,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955,807 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ironSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,824,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ironSource by 51.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,483,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,848,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,307. ironSource has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ironSource will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

