Brokerages Set NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) PT at $7,489.33

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7,489.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXGPF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($104.92) to GBX 8,150 ($106.89) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,038 ($92.30) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($102.30) to GBX 7,280 ($95.48) in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NXGPF opened at $78.35 on Monday. NEXT has a 52 week low of $75.80 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.45 and its 200 day moving average is $100.11.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.