Brokerages Set Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Price Target at $1,570.00

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,601.67.

PUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.33) to GBX 1,590 ($20.85) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($22.54) to GBX 1,665 ($21.84) in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Prudential by 1,861.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 948,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,615,000 after purchasing an additional 900,556 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Prudential by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after purchasing an additional 464,246 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Prudential by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,909,000 after buying an additional 397,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,344,000 after buying an additional 358,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,945,000 after buying an additional 185,567 shares during the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prudential stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.20. The stock had a trading volume of 372,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,469. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Prudential has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2372 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

