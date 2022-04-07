Brokerages Set Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Price Target at $28.08

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Radian Group stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $338.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.27 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Radian Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,046,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 332,203 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Radian Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in Radian Group by 37.3% in the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 460,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

