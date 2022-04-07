Brokerages Set Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Price Target at $292.18

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $292.18.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SYK opened at $268.20 on Monday. Stryker has a 1-year low of $236.09 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,957 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,386,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,647,673,000 after purchasing an additional 140,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

